 MP: Class VIII Student Raped By Neighbour
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Class VIII Student Raped By Neighbour

MP: Class VIII Student Raped By Neighbour

TI KS Gehlot said that on Friday night the 15-year-old minor student informed her family about the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dreadful case of rape of a Class VIII student came to light here in Nagjhiri police station area. The accused who lives near the girl’s house called the girl out of the house at 3 am in the night and committed the crime with her. TI KS Gehlot said that on Friday night the 15-year-old minor student informed her family about the incident. She said that on December 4, Shekhar Verma, who lived near the house, called her at night and took her to the abandoned house.

Here he pressed her mouth and raped her and threatened to kill her if she tell anyone about the incident. On Friday again the accused called her threateningly but she informed her family about the incident. The police have arrested the accused.

Read Also
Indore: Get Your Kids Immunised Against Polio Today
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Class VIII Student Raped By Neighbour

MP: Class VIII Student Raped By Neighbour

MP: Theft At Bullion Trader's House: Police Nab Two With Booty

MP: Theft At Bullion Trader's House: Police Nab Two With Booty

Indore: Get Your Kids Immunised Against Polio Today

Indore: Get Your Kids Immunised Against Polio Today

Indore: IISR To Observe 37Th Foundation Day Today

Indore: IISR To Observe 37Th Foundation Day Today

MP: Nightmare Of Deadliest Machhliya Ghat Road Ends Today In Sardarpur

MP: Nightmare Of Deadliest Machhliya Ghat Road Ends Today In Sardarpur