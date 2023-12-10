MP: Class VIII Student Raped By Neighbour

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A dreadful case of rape of a Class VIII student came to light here in Nagjhiri police station area. The accused who lives near the girl’s house called the girl out of the house at 3 am in the night and committed the crime with her. TI KS Gehlot said that on Friday night the 15-year-old minor student informed her family about the incident. She said that on December 4, Shekhar Verma, who lived near the house, called her at night and took her to the abandoned house.

Here he pressed her mouth and raped her and threatened to kill her if she tell anyone about the incident. On Friday again the accused called her threateningly but she informed her family about the incident. The police have arrested the accused.