 MP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar

MP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar

The candle march was attended by a large number of people from the community, who came together to express their grief and solidarity with Kanishk's family.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
MP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the tragic death of a 7-year-old child Kanishk after his neck was slit by stray chinese thread (glass coated kite string), a candle march was organised on Monday late in the evening by the locals. Locals also torched a bonfire of Chinese kite string as a mark of protest.

The candle march was attended by a large number of people from the community, who came together to express their grief and solidarity with Kanishk's family.

Meanwhile, locals accused local administration and police of inability to contain the sale of chinese thread in the market saying that by organising such candle march after a tragic death of a child is nothing, but an act of covering their inability.

Read Also
MP Govt Employee Who Sought Sexual Favours From Female Candidates Paraded & Arrested By Crime Branch...
article-image

The locals expressed their frustration, emphasising that the sale of Chinese thread in the market has been an ongoing issue. They called for more effective measures to be taken by the local administration and police to address this problem, rather than resorting to symbolic gestures like candle marches after tragic incidents.

Locals claimed that we all know Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14/ 15, even though chinese threads were available in the market and were sold rampantly.

Instead of acting, administration and local police act like a mute spectator and allow people to buy this deadly thread. If the administration acted timely, then today Kanishk and his grandfather would be alive.

Notably, after hearing the news of his grandson’s death, his grandfather Rameshh Chouhan died.

Read Also
MP: Leopard Spotted Inside Infosys Indore Campus; Neighbouring TCS Shut Its Office Doors
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar

MP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar

MP: Ujjain’s Vikramaditya Built Ram Temple Demolished By Mir Baqi

MP: Ujjain’s Vikramaditya Built Ram Temple Demolished By Mir Baqi

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Active In North India, Cloudy Effects To Be Seen In State

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Active In North India, Cloudy Effects To Be Seen In State

MP: 4 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car In Gandhwani

MP: 4 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car In Gandhwani

MP: Sonkatch Tehsildar Attached To District HQ After Her Video Calling Farmers 'Chooza' Goes Viral

MP: Sonkatch Tehsildar Attached To District HQ After Her Video Calling Farmers 'Chooza' Goes Viral