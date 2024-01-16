MP: Locals Take Out Candle March After 7-year-old Dies Due To Chinese String In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the tragic death of a 7-year-old child Kanishk after his neck was slit by stray chinese thread (glass coated kite string), a candle march was organised on Monday late in the evening by the locals. Locals also torched a bonfire of Chinese kite string as a mark of protest.

The candle march was attended by a large number of people from the community, who came together to express their grief and solidarity with Kanishk's family.

Meanwhile, locals accused local administration and police of inability to contain the sale of chinese thread in the market saying that by organising such candle march after a tragic death of a child is nothing, but an act of covering their inability.

The locals expressed their frustration, emphasising that the sale of Chinese thread in the market has been an ongoing issue. They called for more effective measures to be taken by the local administration and police to address this problem, rather than resorting to symbolic gestures like candle marches after tragic incidents.

Locals claimed that we all know Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14/ 15, even though chinese threads were available in the market and were sold rampantly.

Instead of acting, administration and local police act like a mute spectator and allow people to buy this deadly thread. If the administration acted timely, then today Kanishk and his grandfather would be alive.

Notably, after hearing the news of his grandson’s death, his grandfather Rameshh Chouhan died.