MP: Leaking, Crumbling Schools Pose Threat To Students' Life In Gandhwani

Students outside the school |

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): The education department had promised to provide facilities to all government schools before the beginning of the new academic session. However, the work remains incomplete and students are paying the price.

Around 30 to 35 government school buildings in the development block are in a dilapidated condition, with rainwater leaking through the roofs and plaster peeling off the walls.

Children are forced to study in these hazardous conditions, risking their lives every day. In some villages, students are taught in verandas or private buildings, as the school buildings are unusable.

Despite receiving funds for repairs every year, the responsible authorities have failed to take action.

Condition of the roof. |

The primary school in Chikli village is an example, where water drips from the roof and children are taught in a private house during rainfall.

The village sarpanch, Sakharam Mujalda has expressed concerns about the potential for a major accident, including the collapse of the roof.

School teacher Bharti Kadwal echoed similar concerns, stating that the school building is flooded and students are taught in a private building.

Similarly, the primary school in Sali village is also in a state of disrepair, with peeled-off plaster and water dripping from the roof. School teacher Laxman Uchware emphasised the need for repairs to ensure the safety of the students.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Radha Dawar has assured that the schools will be repaired soon to prevent further inconvenience to the students. However, the question remains as to why the authorities failed to take action despite receiving funds for repairs.