MP: Lack Of Ration Hits Hundreds Of Families In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of families, who solely depend on ration grain as their main source of livelihood are facing severe hardships as the lack of ration has left them struggling.

They have been unable to find alternate means of feeding their families due to limited resources. The absence of ration for the past three months has exacerbated their already challenging circumstances, pushing them further into poverty and food insecurity.

There is ration entry on the PSU machines in the cooperative fair-price shops. But the ground reality is that the ration warehouses in most of the fair-priced shops are empty. This discrepancy raises concerns about the efficiency and transparency of the ration distribution system.

Frustrated by the prolonged negligence, recently, beneficiaries created a ruckus in front of the fair-price shop in Khattali village of the district. Consumers said that they were not getting rations for the last three months.

After the uproar, the salesman took advanced grains and distributed the ration for November. Whereas the grain warehouse in the Chamar Begada area is still empty.

The woman salesperson of the group said that the stock of 80 quintals of wheat and 40 quintals of rice is showing in the machine, but there is no grain in the warehouse.

According to the villagers, the salesperson is ready to give rations; the machine is showing the stock of grains, but if the grains are less, then how can they give them to everyone? group members questioned.

At the same time, Jobat Marketing Cooperative Society manager, Ashok Vani, said that we have just found a fair price shop in the Betwasa area in which there is a difference of 20 quintals between the physical stock available and the machine stock. For which we have informed the department. But no solution has been found yet.

According to the food supply officer, the allocation comes from Bhopal. Where there is a shortage, we increase. The area from which complaints are being received is being investigated by us.