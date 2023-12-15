MP Murder: Jilted Lover Had Shot Dead 20-Year-Old Girl During Night Stroll In Narshinghpur; CCTV Clip Goes Viral

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the CCTV cameras caught the tragic murder of a 20-year-old Kajal Sahu in Gotegaon of Narsinghpur district on Thursday night, a detailed investigation in the case has revealed her one-sided lover had shot her dead. Her grieving family members staged a protest, demanding the imposition of the death penalty for the accused.

The family claims that the accused had been harassing their daughter for the past two years. Despite multiple complaints, the issue never escalated to a formal police complaint due to the absence of major conflicts.

Caught On Camera: Jabalpur Man Shoots Woman To Death During Night Walk, Reasons Unknown#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #crime https://t.co/qgi9ozdLkW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 15, 2023

Brother demands death sentence to avenge sister's murder

As soon as the information reached the police, they arrived at the scene. The suspect was arrested during the night. SDOP Bhawna Maravi stated that the case appears to be related to a love affair, and the accused is currently being interrogated.

The victim's brother states, "We want justice for our sister. If he has killed our sister, he should be sentenced to death by hanging. First, his house should be demolished, as is done in every case." The police have arrested the accused, so we demand justice.

The post-mortem of the woman is scheduled for Friday evening. Meanwhile, the victim's family has staged a protest, demanding justice. They have submitted a memorandum to the SDM.

Caught on CCTV

The incident occurred late Thursday night near Sindhi Colony, close to Sheetal Dharmshala. According to the police, Kajal Sahu (22), who worked in Jabalpur, was returning to Gotegaon when a youth named Devendra, also known as DK (23), shot her in the head and fled. Locals rushed Kajal to the Community Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead. CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged.

Despite the CCTV footage not revealing the face of the accused, the police have launched a search operation. The 20-year-old victim, Kajal Sahu, had recently returned to her hometown from Jabalpur, where she was employed. The incident occurred late Thursday night, just after her return from Amravati Express.

The CCTV footage depicts a man walking alongside the victim, and the crime unfolds as they move out of the camera's range. The assailant shoots the woman and fled the scene. The motive behind the murder remains unknown.

Local authorities have filed an FIR, and the Jabalpur police are actively investigating the matter to bring the assailant to justice. Further updates on the investigation will be provided as the police work to identify and apprehend the perpetrator.