Bhopal: House Of One Accused Razed To Ground, NSA Invoked Against Another After Attack On BJP Leader In Habibganj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration team on Thursday demolished house of one of the five persons accused of attacking BJP Jhuggi Jhopdi Cell general secretary Devendra Thakur. The BJP officials said that no violent acts would be tolerated and strict action would be initiated against the accused.

This is the first such action after Mohan Yadav took over as Chief Minister (CM) on Wednesday.

The Habibganj police said that on December 5, Farukh, Aslam, Sameer, Shahrukh and Bilaal had attacked Thakur near Sai board in Habibganj following a dispute. All of them were supporters of Congress MLA Arif Masood. The accused had even severed Thakur’s left hand. They were later arrested.

On Thursday, administration ordered demolition of the house of accused Aslam in Janta Colony. Kolar SDM Ashutosh Goswami along with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) team reached the spot in compliance with the order. Encroachment officer Prateek Garg as well as Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria was also present. Following the action, BJP state president VD Sharma said that the atrocities by goons would be wiped out. He also warned MLA Arif Masood and said that the government would soon an end to his violent acts.

The National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped on one of the accused Farukh as he was a listed criminal. Fourteen cases of assault are registered against him with different police stations. The police said that action would also be taken against remaining accused of the case.