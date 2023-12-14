Bhopal: From Elvish Yadav’s Music Live To Pool Party & Salsa Session, 7 Things To Do This Weekend

By: Harshita Rawat | December 14, 2023
As the weekend approaches, Bhopal is buzzing with a diverse range of events to cater to various interests. From musical performances to dance extravaganzas and unique cultural experiences, the city has something to offer for everyone
1. Get ready to groove as DJ Cheetah sets the beat on fire at city’s Club Obello with back-to-back musical nights on December 16 and 17. Experience the pulsating energy on the dance floor
2. Spice up your weekend with the infectious rhythms of salsa! Head to Riveria Club on December 15, 16, and 17 for an exciting salsa workshop that promises to get your feet moving
3. Dive into the festive spirit on December 17 at Gandhi Nagar with an epic Pool Party featuring belly dance, ramp shows, delectable food, and refreshing drinks, promising a day filled with fun and excitement
4. Embark on a cooking journey at Rubaru on December 16 with the 'Tinder Mixer' event. Witness artists showcase their cooking talents in this unique and flavorful experience
5. Experience the enchanting world of melodic techno at Taj Lakefront on December 16 and 17 with the mesmerizing event, Echotonic. Immerse yourself in the captivating beats and rhythms
6. Join the melodious evening on December 16 at Khushi Lal Ground, as renowned YouTuber and singer Elvish Yadav takes the stage to captivate the audience with his soulful tunes
7. Unwind with the soul-stirring melodies of artist Rahul Jain at 'The Unplugged Safar.' This musical journey promises an intimate and acoustic experience that music enthusiasts won't want to miss. Location: Near Peer Gate, Old Bhopal.
This weekend in Bhopal promises a mix of music, dance, food, and culture. From soulful tunes to lively beats, there's something for everyone. Dive into the city's vibrant entertainment scene and make your weekend unforgettable!
