 Caught On Camera: Jabalpur Man Shoots Woman To Death During Night Walk, Reasons Unknown
The incident was revealed through CCTV footage in which a man can be seen walking next to the woman.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
CCTV Footage | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman was shot to death while she was out for a walk late at night  in her home town in Gotegaon of Jabalpur on Thursday night. The matter came to light through CCTV footage, said the police on Friday.

According to police, the face of the accused was not revealed in the CCTV footage and he is being searched for. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Kajal Sahu, who was a resident of Gotegaon and she was employed in Jabalpur. 

The incident was revealed through CCTV footage in which a man can be seen walking next to the woman. After a few minutes, when both exited the camera’s range of view, the accused shot the woman and fled the spot. The incident of crime was captured in the CCTV camera installed near Sheetal Dharmshala in Sindhi Colony of Jabalpur's Gotegaon.

It is said that the deceased just returned from Jabalpur to her home town from Amravati Express. Late on Thursday night, when she was out for a walk, a man shot her and fled the spot. The reason behind this murder is unknown.

An FIR has been registered and Jabalpur police are investigating the matter and trying to identify the accused of the incident.

