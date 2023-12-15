Madhya Pradesh: Student Dies After Being Hit By School Van In Pithampur

Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy died after getting hit by a school van in Housing Board Colony in Pithampur on Thursday.

As per ASI Ajay Bhadoriya of Pithampur police station, Arush Choubey, a student of class VIII was going from school to his home on Thursday afternoon. While he was walking on the main road near shops in the colony, the van of a local school hit him from behind, due to which he was critically injured.

People standing nearby informed his parents and he was taken to a private hospital in Mhow, where he succumbed to the injuries after about an hour.

The body was taken to Mhow Civil Hospital and was handed over to the family after getting the post-mortem done.

Bhadoriya said that the van driver fled from the spot after he saw severe bleeding of the child. Van had been seized and an investigation is going on in the case.

It is to be noted that a large number of vehicles are used as school van and generally traffic police doesn't check the documents of those vehicles such as fitness and related documents. It also happens that vehicles are old and the registrations have expired due to which many of the functions of those vehicles don't work and accidents occur on the roads.