 MP: 6 Youths Injured After Two Groups Attacked Each Other With Knives In Jabalpur
The injured were admitted to different hospitals.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly half a dozen people were injured in a fierce fight that broke between two groups in Gorakhpur police station area of Jabalpur. The youths attacked each other with knives and other heavy weapons.

According to the information, there was a dispute between friends of Pritam Kori and Vivek Verma. Youths from both sides clashed under the influence of old rivalry.

Three youths each from both sides were injured in the fight. Police have registered a case against both the parties. Gorakhpur police are busy searching for the accused.

Two women govt officials caught while taking bribe In Seoni and Ujjain

In two different cases in the districts of Seoni and Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, two female government employees were apprehended on Tuesday while allegedly receiving bribes, officials claimed.

According to an official, seed inspector Trishna Chouhan was apprehended by a team from the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta as she was purportedly taking Rs 20,000 from a dealer at her Seoni office.

Tradesman Shivnath Chandravanshi had lodged a complaint alleging that the inspector had demanded Rs 30,000 for each quintal in order to provide seed certification. He informed officers he wanted the certification sticker for a thousand quintals of seed.

According to Lokayukta SPE officer Swapnil Das, Chouhan was arrested after filing a complaint and a trap was set.

When Priyanka Soni, a patwari, was allegedly spotted collecting Rs 8,000 in Alot town, Ujjain district, she was arrested. A change of property title was requested by her, according to Ujjain's SPE Superintendent of Police Anil Vishwakarma, in exchange for a bribe from farmer Bharat Singh Chouhan.

Read Also
