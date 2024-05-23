MP: Kenyan Delegation Visits Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary To Review Cheetah Restoration Efforts

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A six-member delegation from Kenya visited Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary to assess the progress of the ambitious Cheetah Restoration Scheme, an initiative by the Government of India. The two-day visit focused on the ongoing and completed efforts in cheetah restoration.

On the first day, the delegation was briefed on the extensive preparations for the cheetah restoration project in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and the successful completion of the first year of the cheetah project in Kuno National Park. Detailed presentations were given by the management teams of both Gandhi Sagar and Kuno.

Read Also Plot Allotment To Zila Panchayat Member Cancelled In MP's Ujjain

The following day, the Kenyan team toured the 6,400-hectare enclosure area developed for cheetahs, including quarantine enclosures, high mast cameras for monitoring, and water sources. They also inspected the monitoring room and the treatment center under construction for cheetahs.

Experts from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority informed the delegation about the advanced equipment and technology used for wildlife monitoring in India.

The visit highlighted the collaboration between India and African nations, as the Government of India has signed MoUs with South Africa and Namibia for the reintroduction of cheetahs. The Kenyan delegation's visit aims to strengthen future cooperation in cheetah restoration efforts.

Local officials, including AIG level officers of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Kuno National Park Director, Forest Conservator Ujjain, Divisional Forest Officer Mandsaur, and local staff from Gandhisagar, accompanied the Kenyan team throughout the visit.