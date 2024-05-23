Plot Allotment To Zila Panchayat Member Cancelled In MP's Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) has cancelled the plot allotted in Gulmohar Colony to zila panchayat member Mukesh son of Bapulal Parmar, resident of A-17/12, Basant Vihar Colony and seized the deposited amount of Rs 11 lakh.

The strings of the case are linked to scamster clerk Praveen Gehlot, said to be a relative of Parmar.

The UDA on Tuesday issued an order to cancel the plot allotment. Investigation revealed that Gehlot kept the file of the case with him for eight months to get the plot allotted to Parmar.

There is also a possibility of big transactions in the plot allotment. The Gulmohar Colony is considered to be highly precious in terms of the rate of the plots.

Sources said that the UDA was also deliberating on action against Parmar. As soon as the matter came to light, Parmar had applied at the behest of Gehlot that if the plot could not be allotted as per the conditions, then his money should be returned. Parmar had also mentioned that he had not taken the plot directly earlier. The matter was sent to the government and investigation found that even through transfer, the plot is allotted as per the conditions and is cancelled also on this basis.