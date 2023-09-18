MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Supporter Pramod Tandon Resigns From BJP, Says Will Join Congress

Pramod Tandon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporter Pramod Tandon on Monday resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he said to join the Congress party.

Tandon wrote a letter to BJP state president VD Sharma to resign from the primary membership and the state executive membership of the party.

After the resignation, City Congress President Surjit Singh Chadha and acting president Golu Agnihotri had come to Pramod Tandon's house on his resignation to welcome him and invite him back to the Congress party.

During this, Tandon said, "I have been a companion of Madhavrao Scindia. When I joined the BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia, we had great affection and togetherness but now Scndia's priorities have changed. I have not talked to Scindia for six months. I am resigning because of BJP's arrogance and dictatorship." Seeing Kamal Nath's true dedication for the state, he is going to join the Congress. Kamal Nath is about to visit Indore on September 23, on the same day he will formally take membership of Congress again, he added.

Scindia supporters returning back to Congress

Notably, various BJP leaders, including Scindia supporters and a sitting MLA resigned from the BJP and joined the congress party ahead of the state assembly polls slated later this year.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The last Assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020, after the then Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.