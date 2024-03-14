 MP: Jhabua Family Converts Back To Hinduism After A Decade; Cites Ancestors’ 'Greed' For Initial Conversion To Christianity
The conversion ceremony took place at Mahadev Dham Kokavad, the tomb site of Gurudev Sant Khumsingh Maharaj, where the family performed worship and officially re-adopted Hinduism.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A family of five members from Jhabua district voluntarily returned to their original religion, Sanatan Dharma, after a decade of adopting Christianity.

The family, hailing from Jher village, expressed that their initial conversion to Christianity was driven by greed, but they ultimately found peace only in Hinduism.

Premsingh Damor of Vishwa Hindu Parishad shared that despite their prolonged stay in Christianity, the family did not find solace in the religion, prompting their decision to revert to Hinduism.

Family receives warm welcome back

Saint Kamal, the Gadipati of Kokavad Dham, facilitated the reconversion by conducting hawan puja and reciting mantras according to Sanatan rituals. The family was warmly welcomed back into the Hindu fold by devotees, who adorned them with saffron clothes and flower garlands.

Sant Khumsingh Maharaj, known for aiding numerous such conversions back to Hinduism, had initiated this family's journey back home.

His son, Sant Kamal Maharaj, continues this tradition, emphasizing social reform and the preservation of Sanatan culture. Over the past four years, hundreds of Christians have returned to Hinduism with the support of leaders like Tadvi Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Jher and the Bhagat team.

