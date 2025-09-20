Indore BRTS Demolition Gets Green Signal; Work To Commence Within A Week

Finally, Green Signal For Indore Brts Demolition |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long-pending demolition of Indore’s BRTS corridor is finally set to begin. Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav has cleared the tender, and Mayor-in-Council member Rajendra Rathore confirmed his approval as well.

He said the decision will be formally announced in the upcoming MIC meeting, after which demolition work will commence within a week.

The project faced repeated delays— the first tender drew no participation, while the second was cancelled as it received only a single bid.

On the third attempt, a contractor quoted nearly half of the corporation’s estimated scrap value of ₹3.5 crore, which was accepted. With approvals in place, the contractor will soon receive the work order.

Once hailed as a model public transport initiative, the BRTS corridor drew sustained criticism for poor planning, limited utility, and public dissatisfaction. Reviews by civic bodies and state authorities eventually sealed its fate.

Officials stated that, following MIC’s formal approval, demolition will commence without further delay, with scrap recovery expected to generate substantial revenue for the corporation.