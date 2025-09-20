Indore: Ex-Sarpanch Dies Of Snakebite While Plucking Fruits |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old former sarpanch died after being bitten by a snake while plucking custard apples (sitafal) near Veer Hanuman Temple in Khudel police station area on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Shyamlal Choudhary, a resident of Pivday village. His family members said that Shyamlal had gone to the temple for darshan and after offering prayers, he began to pluck custard apples from a tree outside.

After collecting some fruits, he sat on his bike but noticed more on the tree and returned to pick them. At that moment, a snake lurking nearby bit him.

Local residents found him unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. Shyamlal was the former sarpanch of his village and had been engaged in farming as well as serving wildlife for the past 18 years.

He is survived by his wife and two children. The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.