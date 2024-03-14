MP: Cops Nab 15 Gamblers From Congress District Prez’s Office In Bijauli; Seize Luxury Cars & Cash | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A big gambling den was raided and 15 gamblers were arrested by Gwalior's Bijauli police station. The arrested people include businessmen, sand traders, contractors, property dealers and media persons from neighboring districts. Also, decks of cards and more than Rs 2 lakh were recovered from the possession of the arrested gamblers, said Bijauli police on Thursday.

According to Bijauli police station in-charge of IPS Anu Beniwal, “We received a tip-off that a gambling den was running in the office of JK Group of Developers in Bijauli. Acting on the same, the police force reacched the spot. Interestingly, a big board was put up outside the office of JK Developers, which said - Mansingh Kushwaha District President Congress Committee Bhind. After which, the spot was raided immediately.”

Cash, cars, bike confiscated from the spot

The police raid created chaos at the site of crime. However, police succeesed in arresting 15 gamblers from the spot. According to Beniwal, the police also found four decks of cards, Rs 2 lakh 59 thousand in cash from the spot. Also, 5 four-wheelers, 11 two-wheelers and 15 mobile phones were confiscated from the spot.

Police suspect present of District President Congress at the spot

According to SDOP Santosh Patel, the arrested gamblers include Rahul, Udal, Vishwanath Shriwas, Umesh, Shivsingh, Rajiv, Vinod, Nihal, Rajensh, Radhelal, Devendra, Dilip, Komal Singh, Ravi Singh and Ravi Kumar.

Out of these, Vishwanath is calling himself a journalist from Bhind. Also, the Congress District President Kushwaha is suspected to be present at the spot but police are still verifying the fact whether he was also gambling or not.

Currently. The arrested people are undergoing interrogation by the police and further investigation is being carried out.