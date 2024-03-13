Madhya Pradesh: Speeding Truck Hits Bike Riders, One Killed In Mhow | Representational Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man succumbed to his injuries following a speeding truck crushed two bike riders near Avalay village on AB Road on Monday evening. Bargonda police said that one Ravi Sisodiya told the police that the driver of a truck (RJ14 GK 0020) was driving at a high speed and overtook him and hit the bike riders moving ahead of him from behind.

The injured bike riders Hariom alias Radheshyam and Guddu alias Dharmendra were sent to the hospital for treatment, where Hariom died during treatment. Bargonda police registered a case.

Madhya Pradesh: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Murder Over Old Rivalry In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo allegedly murdered a man in a brawl that stemmed from an old rivalry due to harassment and dispute over a boundary of an agriculture field in village Iklara in the Kantaphod area of Dewas district. According to Bagli SDOP Srishti Bhargav, there was an ongoing dispute between Chotelal Gurjar, a resident of Puran Gram in Iklara, and his son Narendra Gurjar with the family of Sutaraiya (50).

About three years ago, Narendra had harassed Sutaraiya's daughter-in-law. Besides, there was a dispute over their respective fields and a boundary wall.

Due to this dispute, after a verbal altercation, a physical fight ensued during which Sutaraiya sustained a serious head injury from a stick attack. He was taken to Satwas Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

On Tuesday, with the presence of the police force, the last rites of Sutaraiya were performed. The accused, Chotelal and Narendra Gurjar, have been arrested and a case has been registered under the charges of murder and sections of the Arms Act.