 ‘Fly Ola’: CM To Inaugurate Tourism Air Services Today
First trial run likely between Bhopal and Ujjain

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to inaugurate two air services- Chief Minister Tourism Air Service and Chief Minister Religious Tourism Helly Service at state hanger on Thursday. Christened ‘Fly Ola’, the air service will boost tourism in the state. The first trial run likely between Bhopal and Ujjain will take place on Thursday.

Tourism principal secretary, Sheo Shekar Shukla informed that Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will operate the flight services in PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. In the initial phase, two twin engine aircraft, having eight seats, will be operated.

The operator will select the main airports including Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Bhopal and Khajuraho along with selection of air strips available in the state. People known to the development said that the MP Tourism Board has roped in Jet Serve aviation to launch flight service to tourist destinations of the state.

“The Jet Serve is having a month’s time to decide the connectivity of tourist destinations and set up its infrastructure including booking portal. To open the booking counters, two months time has been given,”said the sources. It is learnt that within two months or soon after the Jet Serve will start its operation in the state.

