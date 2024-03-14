MP: On-Duty Constable Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Datia After Being Put On Guard Duty

MP: On-Duty Constable Shoots Self With Govt Rifle In Datia |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service rife in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Thursday.

Constable Vivek Sharma, posted at Indargarh police station in Datia district, shot himself at around 8 am while he was on guard duty at the police station. The body has been taken to the hospital for post-mortem while police have started investigation.

Reportedly, Vivek was depressed after being removed from police station and put on guard duty.

According to the information, constable Vivek Sharma (31) reached the police station for duty at 7 in the morning and shot himself at around 8 o'clock. Hearing the sound of fire, other policemen reached the spot and the constable was brought to Indergarh Hospital. Here, the doctors declared him dead. As soon as the information was received, all the officers including Datia SP Virendra Mishra reached the spot and started investigation in the matter.

However, the reason for the constable's suicide has not been revealed yet. Constable's father-in-law Shatrughan Sharma said that Vivek was first posted at the bus stand post and later was on routine duty at the police station. Then he got guard duty. According to Sharma, Vivek was in depression for the last one week due to his job. He did not want to work. “That's why I also asked him to take leave. He was upset after he was removed from the post,” he said.

Survived by wife and two children

Constable Vivek Sharma was a resident of Gwalior. The constable was married in 2017. He has a 4-month-old son and a 4-year-old elder daughter. Vivek Sharma was earlier posted at Tharet police station. About 7 months ago, during the assembly elections, he was posted at Indergarh police station. Earlier the constable used to do routine duty at the police station, but last night he was on guard duty from 9am to 12 noon and today also he was on guard duty from 6 to 9 in the morning.