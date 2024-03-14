MP: Young Couple Found Dead In Hotel Room In Jabalpur; Police Begins Probe

Deceased Akanksha Goswami | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pardesh): In a tragic incident, a woman was found dead at the Adhya Hotel in the Madan Mahal area of Jabalpur, while her alleged boyfriend was found in a critical condition after consuming poision. It is believed that the couple died after consuming poison on Tuesday. However, police is still investigating whether it was a suicide or murder disguised as suicide.

According to Jabalpur police, Aakanksha Goswami (21), died on the spot, while Vipin passed away later that night at the hospital while undergoing treatment. Both bodies underwent post-mortem examinations conducted by the police, who have handed them over to their respective families.

The reason behind the double suicide is believed to be a love affair, although the police have stated that the nature of the incident will be confirmed after further investigation. The family of the young woman alleges that she was murdered. It has been revealed that the young woman hailed from Damoh and had been residing in Jabalpur for three years for educational purposes.

Deep cut found on deceased woman’s neck

On Wednesday, the young woman's relatives arrived at the PM House, and after the post-mortem, the body was taken to Damoh, where the last rites were performed. Her family alleged it was a murder and a suicide.

According to police, conclusions can only be revealed after further investigation.