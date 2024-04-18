MP: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Annual Function Dazzles with Cultural Performances and Academic Achievements

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Cultural performances like Bharatnatyam, Malwa dance and a voter awareness street drama along with a Baredi folk dance captivated the audience at the annual function of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Multhan, organised on Tuesday.

Badnawar SDM Deepak Chauhan was the chief guest of the function, while tehsildar Suresh Nagar was the special guest.

Before the ceremony, Chauhan commended the efforts of the students and teachers in the Math & Science Park and Museum Corner. He, along with other dignitaries, planted trees promoting environmental awareness. The programme commenced with lamp-lighting by the chief guest, followed by a warm welcome with bouquets and shawls.

Principal Deepak Aggarwal delivered the welcome address and annual report, highlighting the school's achievements. Shivam and Ayushi performed the Bharatnatyam, followed by a Malwa dance by the girls and a voter awareness street drama by Prateek and his group. The Baredi folk dance captivated the audience.

Academic achievers were felicitated, including Vidyalaya toppers Pranjal, Jayesh and Anvita and class toppers from VI to XI. Students were also recognised for excellence in sports, house participation, co-curricular activities (CCA), Hindi fortnight, volunteer work, health initiatives, Aryabhatta Math Challenge and Prerna Utsav.

The programme concluded with a lively Garba dance. Co-curricular in-charges Rampreet Prasad and Avadhesh Rai coordinated the event. Vice-Principal Devendra Rao proposed a vote of thanks.