Indore: Cops Seize Illicit Liquor Worth ₹20 Lakhs en Route to Ahmedabad From Super Corridor | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police station has seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor in the Super Corridor area on Wednesday. As many as 300 boxes of illicit liquor have been confiscated as per the police.

Talking to media, DCP Zone 1 Vinod Meena said, “We hace been receiving a tip-off since long regarding a truck from Maharashtra Passing which carries illegal liquor and teh same truck is going to pass through super corridor on Wednesday morning. Acting on the same we blocked 7 to 8 points.”

“We intercepted a truck near the Aerodrome police station. When we searched the truck we found sacks filled with betel nuts at first. However, the smell of alcohol came strongly from the truck and after searching further, we found a huge amount of illigal liquor from the vehicle,” he councluded.



DCP Zone 1 Vinod Meena |

The liquor was seized after the driver failed to present valid documents to the police. Approximately 2,700 liters of alcohol in bulk were seized, valued at Rs 20 lakhs.

During primary interrogation, the driver informed that he is a local resident of Indore. He was handed over the truck by unidentified persons at Dewas Naka and was supposed to transport the liquor to Ahemdabad. Also, he was unaware of the liquor present inside the truck and only knew about the betel nuts.

Police registered a case on the matter under relevant charges and are investigating further.