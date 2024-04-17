MP: Anant Ambani Offers Prayers At Datia’s Tantrik Shaktipeeth Pitambara Mata On Ram Navmi | Representative Image

Datia (Madhya Pardesh): Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, offered prayers at Datia’s Tantrik Shaktipeeth Pitambara Mata on the occasion of Ram Navmi (Wednesday).

He performed rituals and offered prayers to Mata Pitambara and performed a special ‘Jalabhishek’ at Vankhandeshwar Mahadev, a deity dating back to the Mahabharata period.

Anant Ambani came in private his private jet

According to information, Anant traveled from Mumbai to Gwalior by his private jet and proceeded to Datia by road. Upon his arrival, security measures were swiftly tightened at the temple premises.

Datia's SDOP Priyanka Mishra, along with Kotwali TI Dhirendra Mishra and officers from the Civil Line police station, were present at the temple to oversee security arrangements.

Additionally, Ambani's private security personnel were deployed an hour prior to his visit to ensure his safety. They inspected the security arrangements at the temple before proceeding with his visit and worship.

