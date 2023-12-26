 MP: Irregularities Galore In Nisarpur Gram Panchayat, Villagers Demand Immediate Removal Of Assistant Secretary
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
MP: Irregularities Galore In Nisarpur Gram Panchayat, Villagers Demand Immediate Removal Of Assistant Secretary | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The villagers of Nisarpur gram panchayat, under Pansemal janpad panchayat, accused assistant secretary Gajanand Chauhan of fostering rampant irregularities and corruption in gram panchayat.

Accompanied by deputy sarpanch Maya Rajesh Chauhan, and panch Brahma Dashrath, the villagers reached the weekly public hearing at the Barwani district collectorate and presented their grievances. As per their complaint, Chauhan has been fostering unauthorised construction activities with the help of sarpanch bypassing mandatory monthly panchayat meetings.

Furthermore, the quality of work undertaken was substandard, raising serious concerns about civic safety. The construction works including that of CC roads, drains, soak pits, stop dams, and toilets were of poor quality. Residents expressed distress over the mismanagement of resources, asserting that construction was carried out in unnecessary areas.

They demanded for a high-level inquiry into construction activities and the immediate removal of the assistant secretary. Authorities have been urged to intervene and conduct a thorough investigation into the construction works undertaken. The absence of a designated secretary in the panchayat for a long period has exacerbated the situation, they said.

