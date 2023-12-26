MP: 11-Foot Long & 50 Kg Heavy Python Spotted Near Ujjain; Panic-Struck Villagers Call For Rescue (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An 11 feet long python was spotted wandering in a village near Ujjain on Monday. Scared at the sight, locals informed foresters.

Responding to a tip-off, a team from the Forest Department conducted an extensive rescue operation for approximately an hour to capture a large python near Ujjain. The python, weighing more than 50 kilograms, required a team of four individuals from Ujjain to Mahidpur village for its successful capture.

After receiving information from the villagers, the Ujjain team, consisting of Sonu Chauhan, Rajesh Chauhan, Dilip Sher, Sanjay Jha, and Forest Guard Dilip Singh Panwar, reached the village of Bisankhedi.

The villagers gathered, and they recorded a video of the rescue operation. The rescue video went viral, showing that the python was so long and heavy that it took about four people to capture it and then transport it to the cage.

In a separate incident, Cheetah 'Agni' had fled the boundaries of Kuno National Park as soon as it was set free in the woods, leaving the villagers in fear and panic. On Sunday, Agni was seen in the Arvada area, which is outside of the limits of Kuno.

Forest department teams, along with cheetah experts and half a dozen forest vehicles, kept an eye on the cheetah through the collar ID placed around Agni’s neck. According to cheetah experts, there was no threat to humans from cheetahs, as they do not attack humans. In such a situation, the villagers were advised not to take any steps that could harm the leopard.