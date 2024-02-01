MP: 'Interim Budget Is Budget For Development Of Country,' Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a budget for the development of the country.

Vijayvargiya has also said that the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the empowerment of youth, women and farmers.

"PM Modi's focus is on the empowerment of youth, women and farmers. The interim budget is the budget for the development of the country. It is a budget for poor welfare," Vijayvargiya said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Interim Budget 2024 and expressed hope that the good policies and the work done by the Central government will help the BJP return to power for the third consecutive time in a row.

Govt to increase capital expenditure by 11.1 per cent

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Union Finance Minister in her budget speech said, "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate." FM Sitharaman in her speech included key subjects on inclusive development, infrastructure, green growth, youth power, financial sector. Ahead of the General elections, Sitharaman said that the government proposes to increase capital expenditure outlay by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore in 2024-25.

FM Sitharaman also said that PM SVANIDHI, a flagship initiative focusing on street vendors, has extended credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors across the country.

Presenting the Union Budget 2023, FM Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit target for 2024-25 at 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

No change in tax slab

As expected and in relief for the citizens, the central government neither tweaked nor put any additional tax burden on citizens, in the interim Budget for 2024-25 tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

FM Sitharaman in her interim budget speech said that the government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Among others, the Finance Minister highlighted that the BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in focusing on four major castes - Garib (Poor), Mahilayen (Women), Yuva (Youth) and Annadata (Farmer).