 MP: Prahlad Patel, Scindia Hail Interim Budget 2024-25; PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Calls It 'Biggest Economic Lie'
Madhya Pradesh is going to be benefited in various segments like, under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget of fiscal year 2024-24 on February 1. The budget was much awaited as the Lok Sabha election is looming on the horizon. However, the budget contained no changes in the income tax slabs, the minister highlighted various central programmes for women, youth and poor.

The interim budget is calling for various reactions political figures of Madhya Pradesh, such as:

MP Minister Prahlad Patel

Prahlad Patel

Cabinet Minister Prahlad Patel stated, “Interim budget is a symbol of the country's development and prosperity. Every class has been taken care of in the budget. Government made big decisions for strong infrastructure. More 2 crore houses will be made under PM Awas Yojna. Also, 3 crore sisters will be made millionaires.” 

“The government schemes have been successful in poor welfare. Now Asha workers and helpers are also included in the ambit of Ayushman card. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister,” concluded Patel.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jitu Patwari

Jitu Patwari 

Criticising the budget, PCC Chief Jity Patwari said, “The central government, which has given free food grains to 80 crore people, is claiming that it has brought 25 crore people out of poverty. This is the biggest “economic lie” told by BJP in the year 2024, because the presence of the poor is being shown and depicted differently in the official papers of BJP.”

In my Madhya Pradesh itself, BJP, which has reneged on the promise of Rs 3000 per month in the “Ladli Behna Yojana”, is claiming to make around 1 crore women ‘Lakhpati’, then I call this also the biggest “social lie” told in the year 2024. 

Jyotiraditya Scindia 

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scinida took to X to congratulate the Union Finance Minister for putting forward an ambitious budget. He said, "Congratulations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on putting forth an aspirational and ambitious budget for India!”

He continued, “Continued priority to capex, expansion of targeted social schemes, along with programs to achieve India’s net zero targets — this is, indeed, a well-rounded budget that will fuel our 2047 roadmap. Onwards to Reform, Perform and Transform!”

