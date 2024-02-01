MP: CM Yadav Flags Off Gwalior-Ahmedabad Flight, Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹86 Cr In Morena |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav virtually flagged off Akasa Airlines flight for Gwalior-Ahmedabad from Morena on Thursday. Along with CM Yadav, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, union minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh also virtually joined the inauguration ceremony.

Gwalior-Ahmedabad flight of Akasa Airlines will reach Ahmedabad in 1:30 hours. However, it will take 1:50 hours to complete the journey from Ahmedabad to Gwalior. The flight from Ahmedabad to Gwalior will take off at 10:55 am.

This flight will reach Gwalior airport at 12:45 pm. The flight from Gwalior to Ahmedabad will take off from Gwalior Airport at 1:20 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 2:50 pm. A large number of textile and diamond businessmen go to Ahmedabad from Gwalior. Currently they have to travel 23 to 24 hours to reach by train.

CM inaugurates development works worth Rs 86 crore

CM Mohan Yadav is in Morena today and he also conducted a Jan Aabhar Yatra. Earlier in the day, the CM held a divisional level review meeting in the Collectorate. CM also participated in the Employment Day function. He performed Bhoomi Pujan and inaugurated construction and development works worth more than Rs 86 crore.

District panchayat president stopped from entering meeting

On the other hand, an untoward incident was reported during CM’s meeting as Morena district panchayat president Aarti Gurjar was stopped from attending the meeting. When Gurjar started climbing the stairs to attend the meeting being held in the Collectorate, she was stopped by ADM CB Prasad. When she asked Prasad about the reason, she was told that her name did not appear in the list that came from Bhopal.

Aarti said while talking to the media, “This is not the first time. Earlier, when under secretary Manu Srivastava had come and held a meeting in Morena, even then I was stopped from going to the meeting.” Aarti had tears in her eyes during the conversation.