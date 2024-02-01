 Lord Shiva Temple Desecrated In MP's Bamori Town; People Stage Road Blockade In Protest
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLord Shiva Temple Desecrated In MP's Bamori Town; People Stage Road Blockade In Protest

Lord Shiva Temple Desecrated In MP's Bamori Town; People Stage Road Blockade In Protest

An FIR has been registered against five-six unidentified persons and a probe is on into the incident, he added.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A temple of Lord Shiva has been desecrated allegedly by unidentified persons in Bamori town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a police official said on Thursday.

The miscreants also uprooted the 'Shivling' from the temple and threw it outside, the official said, adding the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Some people angry over the incident staged a road blockade in the town, located about 40 km from the district headquarters, and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Read Also
For The First Time In Bhopal: Bagh Print On Kids’ Dresses
article-image

Heavy security was deployed in the area to maintain peace, Bamori police station in-charge Arvind Gaud said.

The temple is situated on the outskirts of Bamori town.

Some five-six people allegedly desecrated the temple in the night. When the locals came to know about the incident, they informed the police, the official said.

Enraged over the incident, the locals staged a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) on the main square of the town and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, he said.

An FIR has been registered against five-six unidentified persons and a probe is on into the incident, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Dies In Police Custody, Cops Refute Claims Of Assault
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lord Shiva Temple Desecrated In MP's Bamori Town; People Stage Road Blockade In Protest

Lord Shiva Temple Desecrated In MP's Bamori Town; People Stage Road Blockade In Protest

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance In North May Lead To Showers In Central India

MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance In North May Lead To Showers In Central India

Supercop Turns Astrologer: IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla Navigates India's Destiny Through Astrology

Supercop Turns Astrologer: IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla Navigates India's Destiny Through Astrology

Bhopal: Institutions Providing Shelter To Children Must Register Themselves, Say Experts

Bhopal: Institutions Providing Shelter To Children Must Register Themselves, Say Experts

Bhopal: Jaipur Firm Booked For Duping Investors Of ₹1.77Cr

Bhopal: Jaipur Firm Booked For Duping Investors Of ₹1.77Cr