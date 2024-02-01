Bhopal: Man Dies In Police Custody, Cops Refute Claims Of Assault

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had been arrested by Kolar police on Monday evening in an assault case died in police custody on Tuesday night. The kin of the man who died surrounded the police station and staged a sit-in there, alleging the cops of assaulting him brutally. The police have refuted claims of man’s kin.

Kolar police station TI Ashutosh Upadhyay said man who died was Mukesh Lodhi. On Monday evening, ASHA worker reached Lodhi Colony in Amrawat where she was selling mosquito nets.

When Lodhi’s wife approached ASHA worker, she demanded Rs 200 for net, over which both of them had an argument. Asha worker called her husband Bhagwan Das Sahu who fought with Lodhi. Following this, Sahu dialled 100 number service to call police who whisked away Lodhi to police station. During this, Lodhi was drunk.

TI Upadhyay said Lodhi had tried to escape while Dial-100 vehicle was taking him to the police station. During this, he sustained injuries and was taken to Hamidia Hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday night.

According to Upadhyay’s claims, Lodhi’s brother Padam Singh and other family members of Lodhi have alleged brutal assault by cops while Lodhi was in custody, which resulted in his death.