For The First Time In Bhopal: Bagh Print On Kids’ Dresses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Craftsperson Moinuddin Khatri has designed garments for children for first time in Bagh Print, a traditional print of Madhya Pradesh. Normally, Bagh print is seen only in saris, suits, stoles and bed sheets.

Moinuddin who hails from Bagh village in Dhar district, is pursuing Bachelor of Textile Design degree at National Institute of Fashion Designing (NIFT), Bhopal

He has made new sample designs for kids’ wear in Bagh print, which are inspired by Budhni's toys. “Discussions are going on with government and private brands including Fab India to launch the print in the market. I hope kids' clothes in Bagh print will be available in market within six months,” he said.Moinuddin is also working on designs inspired by Mughal architecture.

According to Moinuddin, 14 generations of the family have been working in traditional art. He wanted to prepare for NEET and become a doctor. During preparation, he changed his mind and took admission in NIFT. In first year, a demonstration of Bagh Print took place in craft market. “When I showed the print to people, the college professor was impressed. After that, he took natural textile design classes and seminars in new session,” he said.

At NIFT, he teaches tricks of his ancestral art to his classmates and junior students. Many are designing prints for big and renowned companies.

“Our family first stayed in Rajgarh and then shifted to Bagh village 100 years ago. Dhar has a majority of Bhil tribe and in the initial period they used Bagh print on their clothes. Gradually, this art became famous in the country and abroad too.