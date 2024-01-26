MP: Insects Found In Rice Pudding Served To School Children During Midday Meal Programme

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In a concerning turn of events, villagers in Alot were alarmed to discover insects floating in the rice pudding served to schoolchildren on January 26th. A video of the contaminated pudding bowl was captured by the locals, raising serious questions about the quality of the midday meal programme.

Following the discovery, villagers wasted no time in filing a complaint on the CM helpline 181 against the operator responsible for managing the midday meal service.

Vijaypal Singh, a resident of Thuria village, voiced his dismay, alleging that the operator routinely compromises on the quality of rice used and operates without accountability. Despite previous complaints, Singh lamented the lack of action from the authorities.

On the other hand, Kishor Singh Parihar, the operator of the midday meal programme, refuted the allegations, claiming that the video was fabricated with malicious intent. He defended their use of basmati rice and emphasized the cleanliness standards maintained by the women preparing the meals. Parihar suggested that the contamination of the pudding was a deliberate attempt to tarnish their reputation.