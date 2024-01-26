Indore: Minister Vijayvargiya Hoists National Flag At Nehru Stadium Amid Chants Of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state's Urban Development and Housing Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, hoisted the flag at Indore's Nehru Stadium on the occasion of 75th Republic Day on Friday in Indore.

A traditional R-Day parade by the police force, NCC Cadets was taken out. Along with this, 16 state departments also presented panoramic tableaux in the program. After the main program of Republic Day, Kailash Vijayvargiya will have lunch with the children at Government Secondary School, Musakhedi.

The air was filled with slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata ki Jai in Nehru Stadium. Colorful presentations of cultural programs were also given by school students during the celebrations. Apart from this, tableaux based on the schemes, programs, and achievements of the central and state governments were also brought out by various government departments.

16 teams participated in the parade.

16 teams participated in the parade held at Nehru Stadium. The parade was led by Parade Commander IPS Karandeep Singh. He was followed by IICC Subedar Gajendra Nigwal. The parade included RAPTC, First Battalion, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Women), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC Air Wing, NCC, Scouts, Guides, Student Police Cadets, RI Group, Shaurya Dal, and Srijan Dal. The band also participated in the parade.

Children from three schools gave presentations.

Students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nehru Nagar, Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School Maharana Pratap Nagar, and Sammati Higher Secondary School participated in the function. The girls of Government Girls Higher Secondary School gave a presentation showcasing the patriotism of the youth power of the country. Children from Sammati School gave a presentation based on classical dance. The girls of Government Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School hoisted the tricolor and gave a colorful presentation to celebrate the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram.

Flag hoisting in govt offices

Flag hoisting programmes were also done in the Commissioner's office and Collector's office in the city on Republic Day.