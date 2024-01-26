Bhopal: Woman Poisons Elder Sister To Death For Opposing Her Marriage; Booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman poisoned her elder sister to death for not agreeing to her marriage to the love of her life. The woman, identified as Gyatri Yadav, died while undergoing treatment at hospital on November 24 last year. Initially, her death was considered to be natural until her mother pointed at some foul play and lodged a police complaint.

The elderly woman’s suspicion proved right as the autopsy report that arrived on Thursday cited poisoning as cause of Gyatri’s death. Arera Hills police have registered a case of murder against the deceased’s younger sister Bulbul Sen.

The police said that on November 24, 2023, they received a call from JP hospital about the woman's death. The police had registered a case, but swung into action when the mother of the deceased woman raised suspicion of her daughter being poisoned. The police have received the postmortem report confirming the woman being murdered. The police have booth Bulbul under Section 302 of IPC and further investigations are underway to establish the sequence of events. No arrest has been made so far.

The police said that accused Bulbul was creating problems in the family as she wanted to get married to a man she loved against family wishes. The family called her elder sister Gyatri, who was married to Dhamendra Yadav in Berasia, to mediate. Gyatri reached her parents house situated in Gwal Mohalla on November 19. She tried to make her younger sister understand , but while doing so the duo entered into a verbal duel. On November 24, all the family members had their lunch and after that Gyatri took her medicine. After a while she complained of uneasiness and was taken to hospital. Gyatri died after two days. Her mother raised questions over her death and thereafter the police started the investigations from the angle of murder .