Bhopal: BJP Launching 'Gaon Chalo Campaign', CM, Ministers & Party Leaders To Spend 24 Hrs In Villages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparing for the Lok Sabha elections, the State BJP president VD Sharma said that under the party’s upcoming 'Gaon Chalo Campaign', chief minister, his ministerial colleagues, party leaders and workers will spend 24 hours in the village and interact with the people to know their aspirations and understand their problems. Sharma was speaking at the new voters’ conference held at the party officer here on Thursday.

“A target has been set to increase the vote share by 10% at every booth. In view of the upcoming general elections, every worker and every leader of the BJP has to spend 24 hours in the village they are visiting under the Gaon Chalo campaign. Be it CM, party state chief, or cabinet minister or the party worker, they all will have to stay for one night and interact with the people there,” said Sharma.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to crores of new voters of India on Thursday in the Namo Voters Conference. The PM has said that the youths of the country have the most important role in building a new India. “PM has called upon the youths to come up with new ideas, new innovations and new thoughts. The youths will also give their ideas and suggestions for our resolution letter for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The BJP will also hold dialogues with the youths,” said Sharma quoting the PM.

The state party chief also appealed to the youths of Madhya Pradesh to share their suggestions with BJP on its organization app, Namo App. “We are fortunate that today about one crore new voters in the age group of 18 to 30 years, " said Sharma.