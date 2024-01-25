 Bhopal: CM Yadav Breaks Shivraj's Tradition, Opts Not To Stand For MP Anthem, Signals Officers To Remain Seated
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued appointment letters to 559 officers selected in the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Examination for the years 2019 and 2020.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Breaking the decade-long tradition set by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav opted to remain seated during the Madhya Pradesh anthem at a programme held in Bhopal's Ravindra Bhavan on Thursday.

Chouhan had announced earlier on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh's Foundation Day that the state anthem would be accorded the same respect as the national anthem. In today's event, as officials stood for the MP anthem, CM gestured for them to remain seated.

Yadav stated, "Madhya Pradesh anthem or any other song cannot be equated with the national anthem or national song.”

In a ceremony held at Bhopal's Ravindra Bhavan, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued appointment letters to 559 officers selected in the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Examination for the years 2019 and 2020.

During the program, the selected officers posed questions to CM Mohan Yadav. In response to one question, the CM cited the example of the SDM of Chitrangi tehsil in Singrauli district. He mentioned that, before attending the program today, he made a significant decision. The SDM made a woman to tie his shoelaces, and Dr Yadav took action by removing him from the position, emphasizing that he was not suspended.

A newly appointed female officer questioned the CM on how to handle public dealings. Mohan Yadav advised, "Our work should enhance our dignity. There should be an effort to avoid unintentional mistakes. We are not gods who won't make mistakes, but our intentions should be correct. The goal should be right. Sometimes, departmental arrogance also arises. We shouldn't sever the roots from where we come. If you become an officer, don't nurture arrogance."

