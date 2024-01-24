 Bhopal: Lord Ram Is Symbol Of Faith For All, Says Arun Govil
The epic teaches us to stay away from greed, he said as he narrated the saga of Lord Ram.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan TV serial-fame actor Arun Govil said Lord Ram was the symbol of faith for all of us. He was in the city to take part in Suno Shri Ram Kahani organised by Being People Sanstha on Dussehra Ground in Bittan Market on Wednesday evening.

The epic teaches us to stay away from greed, he said as he narrated the saga of Lord Ram. He said Lord Ram, Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan went to Gurukul like ordinary students to receive education.

When he returned, he was adolescent. Then, one day Maharishi Vishwamitra reached the court of King Dasharatha and said he wanted to take Ram and Lakshman to his ashram to conduct yagna without being hampered by rakshasas.

“Is it possible today that son of a great man returns after completing studies and immediately someone comes asking to send him for protection of country and religion,” Govil said.

On Wednesday, a Rampath Yatra was taken out, which started from Hanuman temple at 1100 Quarters and reached Dussehra Ground. Govil met former home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday afternoon.

MPCPCR holds workshop on Right to Free Compulsory Education Act

FP Photo

Chairperson of MPCPCR Dravindra More suggested that efforts should be made in the direction of One Nation One Enrolment so that children of migrant labourers can get the same education and midday meal in every state of the country. He proposed to extend free education till class 12 under Free and Compulsory Education Act.

More was speaking at a workshop of Right to Free Compulsory Education Act organised by Madhya Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) at Samanvay Bhawan in the city on Wednesday.

School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh who was chief guest said education was the right of every child. Similarly, the safety and protection of children is very important. It is necessary that children studying in school be made aware of their rights, he added.

article-image

