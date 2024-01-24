Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh Raises Question On EVM Once Again

Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP is forming governments not because of voters' votes but because of 'machine votes,' claimed former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

The Congress leader raised questions about the Election Commission of India, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), its unit VVPAT, and also about the BJP. He claimed that they had sought information through RTI related to the software and hardware of EVM, but the ECI passed the question to the companies instead of providing an answer.

He added that the ECI is not providing information about who is preparing the software and hardware.

"The future of 140 crore people in our country cannot be entrusted to those hands that are using power for their own benefit. I will continue to oppose the present voting system," he added.

He also mentioned that it took a long time to convince the Congress party about the manipulation being done through the EVM, but now the party has agreed to his point that manipulation can occur through the EVM.

A demonstration was conducted by a technical expert, Atul Patel, who claimed that the EVM and VVPAT can be manipulated. In the demo, 10 votes were cast for three symbols: Banana, Apple, and Watermelon.

Four votes were given to Banana, five to Apple, and one to Watermelon. However, when the VVPAT slips were counted, Apple received eight votes, Banana received three votes, and one vote went to Watermelon. He claimed that votes can be manipulated.