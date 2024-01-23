Bhopal: BMC To Do Away With Free Parking In City Soon

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be no more free parking lots in the state capital as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will again be charging for parking vehicles on its land. Tenders for collecting parking fee will be floated soon, said Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member.

From May 1, 2022, barring three multi level parking and select premium parking spots, 42 parking lots were made free for motorists in Bhopal in one go. The paid parking spaces include multi level parking at New Market, Bairagarh, MP Nagar, and select premium parking spaces at New Market, MP Nagar and other posh locations.

BMC had suspended parking lots on ground the company which was given the tender to operate these parking lots and collect fee was not adhering to norms like installation of CCTV cameras. The company was also at fault in making collection and paying dues to the BMC.

Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Ravindra Yati said, “BMC administration will again start collecting parking fees in the city. Tenders will be floated for assigning the parking lots. Making parking lots free incurred loss to the BMC and so now the civic body will start levying fees. MiC has given its nod and further action will be taken in this direction.”

Leader of Opposition in BMC council Shabista Zaki said that former BMC commissioner KVS Chaudhary had suspended paid parkings in Bhopal as the concerned company was not working as per guidelines.

MiC has passed the resolution to resume charging parking fee but the matter has not been put up before the BMC council yet, said Zaki.