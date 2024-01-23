Bhopal: Threatened By Wives, Men Approach Women Commission For Help |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tortured and threatened by wives that they would be implicated in false cases, aggrieved men have begun approaching Women Commission for redressal. Advocates told Free Press that four recent cases of divorce have reached family court in which men complained of torture and harassment by wives.

Local resident Manoj Gupta (name changed) recently approached Bhopal family court with the complaint his wife often slaps him, even on petty issues. Whenever he protests, his wife threatens to implicate him in a false domestic violence case by going to Women Commission. To protect himself, he approached Women Commission before his wife could to seek redressal.

According to Parag Pande (name changed), his wife often takes away his monthly salary. As a result, he is left with nothing, specially when he wants to spend money on himself. Whenever he asks for money, she taunts him for earning less and threatens to implicate him in a false case of causing mental harassment and abetment to suicide.

The advocates and counsellors at Bhopal family court said Women Commission would not be able to help distraught men. Women Commission takes up cases pertaining to atrocities committed on women. In such cases, men can either contact Men’s Helpline or any NGO, they said.

‘Women who suffered earlier lack patience now’

Advocate and counsellor at Bhopal family court Meena Gupta said women endured too much from husbands’ side. “Now, they have lost patience. Easy access to social media has also led to rise in such cases,” she added.