Bhopal: PHQ To Cover Medical Bills Of Critically Ill Personnel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking note of scores of police personnel facing health issues and unable to access proper medical care due to financial constraints, the police headquarters has decided to reimburse medical bills through the 'police health protection scheme.'

ADG Welfare has written to all police units to identify police personnel who have undergone medical procedures or are currently critically ill so that their medical expenses can be taken care of.

ADG, Welfare Anil Kumar, while speaking to Free Press, said that he has asked all police units to identify those medical cases where the police personnel bore the medical expenses while undergoing kidney/liver transplant, cardiovascular/brain surgery, or those critically ill and in a coma. The authorities have been asked to send the list of all such cases to the PHQ, said the ADG.

Recently, a police personnel of the 13th SAF battalion who got injured had to stay at home. As he remained off duty, he did not receive his salary, and the family had to face financial hardships. This is not an isolated case, as around 200 police personnel serving in various units of the state police force are facing similar problems.

As per the norms, the state government reimburses all medical bills, but sometimes all expenses are not cleared due to riders. In such cases, the police personnel have to bear the medical expenses. There are cases when the ailing police personnel had to spent their savings and even sell their property to get proper treatment.