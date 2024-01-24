Bhopal: Vijayvargiya Seeks Funds For Development Work Early |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has asked the officials of the Finance Department to release the funds as soon as possible.

The officials of the Urban Development were also present at the meeting held at Mantralaya on Wednesday.

Vijayvargiya said his department should get funds on priority basis, so that the people might be provided with the basic civic facilities.

The functioning of the urban bodies bolsters the government’s image in the public, he said.

Vijayvargiya said there should not be any cut from the state’s side in the funds from the toll tax compensation payable to the urban bodies.

The system should be such that the Urban Development Department should be able to pay the electricity bills to the power companies.

The finance department should soon release Rs 1,000 crore for road maintenance and stamp duty.

He also said that the Finance Department should release Rs 500 crore for the work of Amrit Yojna that comes under UIDF.

Secretary of the Finance Department said he would take action within a week.

To strengthen the transport system in six main cities in the state, the Urban Development Department has sent a proposal for 552 e-bus scheme to the Finance Department.

Vijayvargiya said other states were given a guarantee under this scheme, so the Finance Department of MP government should also give such a guarantee.

The finance department demanded a list of service tax amount imposed on various departments of the urban bodies.

The department will sanction the above amount on the basis of the list, they said.

It was also decided at the meeting that the state’s share of Rs 350 crore for metro rail should be made available as early as possible.

The officials of the Urban Development Department urged their counterparts in the Finance Department to give approval to MPUDC for taking loan under the fourth phase of the Chief Minister’s urban infrastructure.