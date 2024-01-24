Bhopal: Now, Dogs Attack Cattle As BMC Efforts Fail |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There seems to be no end to stray dog menace in Bhopal. The complaints received at Bhopal Municipal Corporation Helpline number have seen a six-fold increase, as 666 calls pertaining to stray dog bites were reported there in last one week, that is, from January 16 to January 23. Against this, about 120 complaints were received in December 2023.

In a recent incident, a pack of stray dogs attacked a cow and bit it on its leg and neck. The cow was rescued by local residents. The police were called who sent the cow to a veterinary clinic located in Jehangirabad.

Areas where dog menace go unrestrained include Awadhpuri, Gautam Nagar, Arera Colony, Shahjehanabad, Koh-e-fiza, Ashoka Garden, Laxmi Talkies, Barkhedi, Anand Nagar and Kolar Road. According to residents of these areas, dogs often chase two-wheeler riders, which causes panic.

“Roads are already bad as six-lane construction work is on. And when stray dogs chase a two-wheeler rider on the battered road, it becomes a nightmare for him/her. I am witness to four such road accidents in last two days,” Bank employee Ashok Yadav, resident of Kolar, said.

Awadhpuri resident Mukesh Lodhi, a retired government official, said sterilisation and vaccination campaign launched by BMC was a failure. “Ground reality is that they catch only 2-3 stray dogs a day and leave the rest,” he added. Seeing no solution in sight, residents have begun lodging complaints on CM Helpline too.

Cows to be sent to sheds

Municipal health officer and dog squad incharge Rakesh Sharma said cows would be sent to cow shelters soon to protect them from dog attack. He said 60-70 dogs are caught everyday in the city.