Bhopal: Pharma Student Succumbs To Severe Head Injuries After Bolero Hits Bike | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three friends riding a bike were hit by a Bolero late on Tuesday night near the Idgah Hills area of Bhopal. One of the three friends died in the accident and two others suffered minor injuries. The police have established a case and started an investigation.

At present, no clue has been found about the Bolero that hit the bike. To identify the accused, police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the incident site. The deceased’s body was handed over to the family members after a postmortem on Wednesday afternoon.

According to ASI Dulichand, the deceased Abhishek Gurjar (21), son of Siddhnath Gurjar, was originally a resident of Kekariya Agar Malwa. Presently, he was living in a rented room in Vitthal Nagar Lalghati. The student was a B.Pharm third year (6 semester) student from a private college in Gandhi Nagar.

On the way to drop friend home

Abhishek along with friend Pravesh Patharia left for Idgah Hills to drop Keshav at his home. The three friends riding the bike were coming from the Cancer Hospital towards St. Joseph's School. Then, while overtaking, a Bolero car hit him hard from behind. Abhishek, who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken to Hamidia Hospital, where he died during treatment. He had suffered serious head injuries.

Deceased’s friend Keshav Sen, who was present with Abhishek at the time of the accident, informed the police that the three friends were riding a Pulsar bike. He was driving the bike at the time of the incident. While overtaking, a Bolero hit him. After which all three friends fell on the ground. Abhishek was sitting in the middle. He was hit on the head by a stone and lost his life.