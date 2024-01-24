MP Weather Update: Relief From Cold After 3 Days; 2 Western Disturbances To Activate From Jan 25 Dropping Night Temperatures | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Severe cold is expected to prevail in the state for 3 more days. After 3 days there will be a rise in temperature. Two Western Disturbances are to become active in North India from January 25. Its effect will also be visible in the state from January 27. This will increase the night temperature by 1-2 degrees.

Temperature expected on Wednesday

No relief in Gwalior, Chambal and others

However, there will be severe cold in the districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Jabalpur and Sagar divisions from 24 to 26 January. Satna was the coldest in the state on Tuesday night. The minimum temperature recorded in Gwalior district was 3.9 degrees. The minimum temperature in all the cities of the state except Mandla (11°) and Malajkhand (12°) was 10° or below.

IMD Bhopal scientist Ashfaq Hussain said that two western disturbances will be active in North India on January 25 and 27. Its effect will be seen in the state after 2 days. There will be a reduction in fog and cold. There are also chances of snowfall over the Himalayas during Western Disturbance. Due to this, after the passing of Western Disturbance, the effect of severe cold may be seen again in the state.