 MP: Grand 'Kalash Yatra' Marks Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha In Seetamau
HomeIndoreMP: Grand 'Kalash Yatra' Marks Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha In Seetamau

The Yatra featured saffron flags, bands, drums, and DJ tunes, with social organisations welcoming the procession with flower showers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Seetamau (Madhya Pradesh): Seetamau has been aglow with spiritual fervour as the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram was held in Ayodhya on Monday. The town witnessed a captivating ĹKalash Yatra,' organised by Sarva Hindu Samaj, weaving through its streets in a vibrant procession.

Thousands of people gathered as women carrying Kalash, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' participated in the procession. The Yatra featured saffron flags, bands, drums, and DJ tunes, with social organisations welcoming the procession with flower showers.

The streets were adorned with saffron flags and colourful decorations. The grand festival, like Diwali, witnessed traders closing establishments and the operation of passenger buses was temporarily halted.

Temples were adorned with attractions and captivating tableaux. Religious rituals, bhajans, and kirtans were performed throughout the day. The festivities continued till night with events such as Sunderkand Hanuman Chalisa Bhajan Sandhya and Chhappan Bhog.

Municipal Council, led by president Manoj Shukla and vice-president Sumit Rawat, distributed ten quintals of Prasad to various religious places. The Council actively participated in cleanliness campaigns, contributing to the overall cleanliness of the town. The police and administration ensured law and order during the religious events.

article-image

