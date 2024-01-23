MP: 'After Wait For Almost 500 Years, Lord Ram Has Come Back To Ayodhya,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that after a wait of almost 500 years Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya and it has been made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia made the remark while speaking to reporters in Gwalior a day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple held in Ayodhya on Monday.

"After a wait for almost 500 years, Lord Ram has come back to Ayodhya. This has been made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With yesterday's program, the faith of 140 crore people of the country as well as the followers of Lord Ram across the world is attached. Like the PM said, the foundation stone of the temple was laid in 2019 and the inauguration took place yesterday, but our work starts from yesterday," Scindia said.

The Union minister further emphasised about establishing the country as a Vishwaguru and every citizen has to contribute to it.

"We need to establish our country as a Vishwaguru. Every citizen has to contribute on the basis of hard work and effort to establish India as a Vishwaguru. Ram Lalla sat again on Monday, after a wait of 500 years. Many generations sacrificed their lives and contributed fully to this program. My grandmother herself, had also raised her voice and contributed for this programme. Today, I remember all those great personalities," he added.

Scindia also said, "Taking a note of the supernatural and important development in the history of the country, we will bow down before Lord Rama and take his blessings and take a pledge to contribute to the development and progress of the state and the nation." The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.