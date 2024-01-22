Indore: Over 150 Babies Delivered In City Hospitals On Ram Idol Consecration Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 150 babies were delivered in various government and private hospitals in Indore on Monday as the country celebrated the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya.

Moreover, about 10-15 of them were born between 12 pm to 1 pm, the auspicious period when consecration of Ram Lalla idol took place in Ayodhya.

According to the health officials, over 90 deliveries had taken place in government hospitals while over 50-60 deliveries took place in private hospitals which was slightly more than the number of deliveries take place in the district, every day as many pregnant had requested the doctors to plan their deliveries on Monday.

“As many as 49 deliveries had taken place in our hospital from 12 am to 8 pm on Monday. As many as 31 infants were born through normal deliveries, while 18 were delivered by caesarean operation,”

Superintendent of MTH Hospital Dr Sumitra Yadav told Free Press.

She added that total 24 girls and 26 boys were born while as many as four kids were born between 12 pm to 1 pm while one woman delivered twin boys as well. “All the infants are normal and doing well,” she added.

Similarly, the records of Government PC Sethi Hospital shows that 25 infants, 21 through normal deliveries while four were born through caesarean operation.

Lokesh, father of a baby, born on Monday, told media, "I was in touch with the doctors and medical staff of the hospital to have the baby delivered on January 22, but was told it had not completed its term. However, Sanjana complained of pain around 11 am, after which the operation was performed." Both the mother and child are in good health, he said.

Several pregnant women had sought to deliver their babies on January 22 to coincide with the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, an official of a government hospital had said earlier.

Many vowed to name their kids ‘Ram’

Out of total deliveries took place in Indore on Monday, parents of the male babies vowed to name their kid ‘Ram’.

“Most of the women who delivered boy told us that they will name their baby as Ram. Whatever be his name though zodiac sign, they have decided to call them Ram,” Dr Yadav said.