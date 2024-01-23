Indore: Prisoner, Accused Of Wife's Murder, Hangs Self In Central Jail's Bathroom, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself, using a bedsheet as a noose, in the bathroom of Indore's Central Jail on Monday. The jail guard rushed him to MY Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Anil (32), a resident of Mhow. He was accused in his wife's murder case. The case is under trial, and he was sent to jail by the court.

The incident happened on Monday from betwen 3:30 to 4 p.m., when the officers were busy in preparations for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' program.

Alka Sonkar, superintendent of Central Jail in Indore, said that Anil was suffering from depression since his wife's death and would not talk much inside the cell. On Monday afternoon, when everyone was busy preparing for Lord Ram's program, Anil made a noose out of a bedsheet and hanged himself inside the bathroom of baraack number 2. Before the incident, Anil even participated in Sunderkand and had prasaad.

The jail administration said that the cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report.

Anil would sell fruits before going to jail. He allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat. The court sent him to jail.